University of Tennessee, Knoxville offering new scholarships to in-state students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced Wednesday the university will offer three new in-state scholarships designed to enable more students across the state to attend Tennessee’s flagship land-grant institution.

The Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship will provide tuition and mandatory fees for one student from each of the 95 counties in Tennessee who embodies the Volunteer spirit. Eligible students must have a minimum 3.2 UT core weighted GPA and will be selected based on a holistic review of their admissions application and supplemental materials.

The scholarship is renewable for four years and students must maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA, federal Satisfactory Academic Progress and full-time enrollment each semester.

The Tennessee Connect Scholarship will assist families with an adjusted gross income between $50,000 and $70,000. The $2,000 annual scholarship is good for four years. An in-state student could receive up to $28,000 over the course of four years if the student qualifies for the General Assembly Merit Scholarship supplement to the HOPE scholarship, which is also only available to Tennessee residents.

To be eligible for the Tennessee Connect Scholarship, you must submit an admissions application by December 15. Late applicants will not be considered. No separate application is required for this award. It is granted automatically to students who meet all criteria.

The Orange and White Scholarship rewards students for strong academic preparation with a $1,500 annual award for four years. Incoming first-year, in-state students with a minimum 3.6 GPA who apply for admission by December 15 of their senior year in high school will be automatically considered for this scholarship.

New test scores to determine eligibility for the Orange & White Scholarship are due by July 1, 2022. Students must maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade point average and federal Satisfactory Academic Progress.

“We have a connection to our state and to all Tennesseans,” said Plowman. “We do not want finances to stand in the way of Tennessee students getting a world-class education and experiencing what it means to be a Volunteer on UT’s campus. We appreciate the support of our state and have a commitment to support the citizens of our state. This is one way we can do that.”

Visit the Financial Aid & Scholarships page of onestop.utk.edu for more information on how to apply and scholarship deadlines.