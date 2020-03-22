University of Tennessee, Knoxville, reports first positive Covid-19 case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department confirmed that a University of Tennessee, Knoxville, staff member has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a UTK release.

The campus employee was last on campus March 16. during spring break. UT Knoxville administrators will assist local health authorities in reaching out to anyone the employee may have come in contact with.

According to the release, staff have been extensively deep cleaning campus buildings and will conduct a thorough cleaning of areas where the employee worked.

UT says the staff member is recovering at home in self-isolation.