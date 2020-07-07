University of Tennessee-Knoxville to finalize fall plans by July 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee- Knoxville officials said updates to fall semester class times and locations will be finalized in a week.
University officials said students should wait until July 13 before adjusting their schedules and advisors will be available to help students make changes.
Class format options at Tennessee this semester include face-to-face instruction, fully online instruction and a hybrid option that combines face-to-face and online learning.
The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees unanimously approved guidelines for system schools to combat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall semester last month.
The Board of Trustees vote also confirmed the proposed changes to the Fall 2020 academic calendar. Class will be held on Labor Day and during fall break with exams being held online after Thanksgiving break.
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville will not offer education abroad programs for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.
