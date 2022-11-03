KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Researchers at the University of Tennessee Medical Center are joining with researchers at the University of Pittsburg for a trial hoping to improve trauma patient outcomes.

The TOWAR clinical trial will be conducted with UT Lifestar trauma patients according to UTMC. TOWAR stands for the Type O whole blood and assessment of AGE during prehospital resuscitation trial. According to Brian Daley, M.D., Professor and Chief of the Division of Trauma and Critical Care and Program Director in Surgery at UTMC, the trial will study the survival rates of trauma patients when using Type O whole blood during “prehospital resuscitation.” Daley is leading the trial efforts at the medical center.

“Theoretically, giving whole blood to trauma patients while they are in an ambulance or emergency medical flight on the way to the hospital will improve patient results because while blood has not separated into its individual parts, such at red blood cells or plasma,” said Daley.

This type of research is not new to UTMC or to UT Lifestar. Daley said both organizations previously performed a similar project with plasma called PAM Per. Daley said they learned the project “was a key factor in changing the way trauma patients are treated” The project’s findings were reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The TOWAR trial aims to answer three questions according to Daley:

Does giving trauma patients whole blood in a prehospital environment improve survival outcomes at 30 days when compared to plasma, red blood cells or nothing at all?

Does the age of whole blood impact patient survival rates?

Does administering whole blood provide an overall benefit to patients upon evaluation and arrival to the hospital?

At this time, when someone loses a large amount of blood, they may receive whole blood as a part of their care, but not until they get to the hospital. This study will give randomly picked patients with significant blood loss whole blood on the way to the hospital. Researchers will then compare people who got whole blood in the field and those who were given the usual care.

“When someone donates blood, it typically gets separated into parts such as red cells, plasma, platelets, or other parts for storage, and these parts can be used individually,” said Dr. Jason Sperry, Principal Investigator for the TOWAR trial, Professor of Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh and Trauma Surgeon at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “When someone is bleeding, they’re losing all these parts of blood. Trauma research has shown that if you put all of these parts back together again, whole blood can be beneficial to trauma patients or patients at risk of bleeding.”

The trial begins in 2022 and is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense according to Sperry. A release from UTMC shared that researchers hope the findings may offer prehospital trauma care for soldiers injured in the field.

“To have whole blood products out in the field or in remote environments is very difficult because the products are considered expired after a certain point,” said Sperry. “So, we also want to know more about whole blood products’ shelf life, whether younger versus older whole blood makes a difference, or whether whole blood is safer and more effective for trauma patients.”

The results of the TOWAR study could potentially change the way trauma care is given according to Sperry.

“If we can determine that whole blood is safe and effective for trauma patients, we can improve the outcomes of these patients before they even arrive at the hospital,” said Sperry.

The study will last for four years. Trauma patients will be randomly selected from emergency calls. However, anyone who wished to opt out in advance can call 1-800-664-0557 or use the contact form on the LITES website, www.LITESNetwork.org/TOWAR. According to the study’s website, researchers from Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are participating in the study.