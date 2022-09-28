KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the spooky season starts, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has some very special guests stop by to help them decorate.

Players from the University of Tennessee Football team were at the hospital on Wednesday to decorate the hospital’s courtyard for Halloween while they had a bye week break.

“When [the team] told us it was a bye week, they wanted to come to Children’s hospital. This is how they wanted to spend their bye week and I said you know what, we need to turn this place into Halloween,” said Cheryl Allmon, ETCH’s director of volunteer services.

Members of the team decked the hospital’s courtyard with lights, scarecrows, and inflatables, in addition to signing autographs and posing for pictures with the young patients.

A patient named Becca served as an art director you might say. She was showing the players her vision for the spooky season decor and making sure it all looked good.

One player shared with WATE that he was happy to help out and give back to the community.

“The kids might be kind of shy or kinda timid or might not talk very loud or open up at first but then you break the ice get to know their name ask about school and they brighten up and enjoy hanging out with us and we enjoy handing out the same way,” said Jacob Warren, senior tight end.

“They have made it a point to be part of Children’s Hospital and Coach Heupel embraces these kids like they’re his,” said Allmon.

Allmon added that she hopes the players will help decorate the courtyard again for Christmas.

The hospital is also asking people to help them say ‘Boo to childhood illness’ throughout October for the Boo! for Kids’ yard sign program. The funds raised from the signs will help fund critical programs and life-saving equipment needs. In addition, for every sign bought the hospital will surprise a patient in our hospital with a fun Halloween treat.