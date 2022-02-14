KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department has responded to two reports of students being shot at by airsoft guns and/or Orbeez pellet pistols from moving vehicles.

Officials believe actions like these to be a part of a new social media trend.

Police urge students to understand participating in this behavior is a crime and could put them into danger. Offenders of this behavior can be charged with simple assault, or something more serious if the victim suffers injury.

The victim may perceive these actions as a real threat and respond as such, even if it was only meant to be a game.

The City of Knoxville ordinance 19-109 states it is “unlawful for any person to fire or discharge any air gun or air pistol, spring gun or spring pistol, or other device or firearm which is calculated or intended to propel or project a bullet, pellet, air or similar projectile, within the city.”

The incidents are under investigation and officials are working to identify the offenders. Criminal prosecution will be sought out once offenders have been identified.

If you are a victim of this, or any crime on campus call the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114.