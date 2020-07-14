KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re getting a closer look at what the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s Fall 2020 semester will look like.

Classes are set to resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. UT put out its most up-to-date schedule, adjusting some course formats and implementing new safety protocols.

“Before the pandemic, we principally had a face-to-face modality of teaching, everybody in the classroom, the teacher in the classroom, the students in the classroom. Now we have basically 3 modalities,” said John Zomchick, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor.

That’s face-to-face, fully online and a hybrid of the two. School leaders say changes to course schedules have been made to encourage social distancing.

“Knowing that there are some courses that we literally don’t have space for more than 100 students, there was no option but for us to move those courses in an online pedagogy,” Amber Williams, Vice Provost for Student Success said.

Time will now be added between classes to better moderate the traffic on campus and in buildings, enhanced cleaning will be in place, and masks will be required.

“Right now what we are saying is that they are definitely required inside the classrooms, they’re definitely required in any kind of building. But we are going to strongly encourage all of our students, all of our faculty and staff to wear them wherever they are on campus,” Zomchick said.

“Social distancing, the CDC guidelines, we are going to continue to follow. You’re going to see hand sanitizers everywhere on campus, but the campus is open,” said Williams.

The list of safety protocols on campus amid the pandemic continues.

“All students will be expected to, every day, to use a reporting app to report on their health conditions. It’s a sort of check in app, to say have you had a fever, have you had any symptoms,” said Zomchick.

“Will it look different? Will there be different opportunities? Yes. But the experience that our scholars have come to expect from the University of Tennessee will be delivered as phenomenally as it always has been,” Williams said.

We also asked school leaders about tuition. They say right now there is no plan to change tuition, because even though the experience will be a different one, they say it will not be a lesser one.