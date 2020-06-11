University of Tennessee says student in racist and threatening video is no longer enrolled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee said the student in a racist and threatening video that surfaced over the weekend is no longer enrolled.

The university made the announcement in a series of tweets in which it said “We are committed to protecting our Black students and colleagues. We will do the hard work to lead, learn, and create an equitable community that values and respects all people.”

In one case, we alerted police, placed the student on immediate interim suspension, and now the student is no longer enrolled at the university. In another, an incoming student will also not be attending UT after racist materials surfaced. (2/4) — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) June 11, 2020

“We will use the university’s bias process to review every case that comes in,” UT said. “You can submit a bias report on the Dean of Students website at https://bias.utk.edu, which includes the ability to upload screenshots or other supporting documentation.”

In another case earlier this month, an incoming cheerleader made a racist slur on a video. After a review, UT said she would neither be a cheerleader or a student at the university.

The university has a Bias Education and Referral Team to help students on how to handle a bias incident, a University of Tennessee spokesperson said recently.

The university has also pointed out its Student Code of Conduct may apply to students off-campus, particularly in Section 2.1 of the Code of Conduct,

