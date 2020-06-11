Breaking News
University of Tennessee says student in racist and threatening video is no longer enrolled
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

University of Tennessee says student in racist and threatening video is no longer enrolled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university-of-tennessee_128934

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee said the student in a racist and threatening video that surfaced over the weekend is no longer enrolled.

The university made the announcement in a series of tweets in which it said “We are committed to protecting our Black students and colleagues. We will do the hard work to lead, learn, and create an equitable community that values and respects all people.”

“We will use the university’s bias process to review every case that comes in,” UT said. “You can submit a bias report on the Dean of Students website at https://bias.utk.edu, which includes the ability to upload screenshots or other supporting documentation.”

In another case earlier this month, an incoming cheerleader made a racist slur on a video. After a review, UT said she would neither be a cheerleader or a student at the university.

The university has a Bias Education and Referral Team to help students on how to handle a bias incident, a University of Tennessee spokesperson said recently.

The university has also pointed out its Student Code of Conduct may apply to students off-campus, particularly in Section 2.1 of the Code of Conduct,  

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter