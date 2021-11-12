KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system is proposing a break that would let military veterans attend its campuses at the discounted in-state tuition rate.

The university says the board has shown support for President Randy Boyd’s proposal and a request for approval from state lawmakers to make the change possible across the university’s system.

If it’s approved, the discount would apply to military-affiliated student groups starting next fall. The university says it has 1,745 students on average at its campuses and institutes who are veterans, servicemembers and dependents, with some already qualifying as in-state residents.

Undergraduate tuition and fees at the Knoxville campus, for example, are $13,244 in-state for 2021-22, compared with $31,664 out-of-state.