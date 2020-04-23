University of Tennessee task force to study plans for safe fall return of students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman has appointed what she is calling a “re-imagining fall task force”.
Chancellor Plowman saying the 17-member task force will make recommendations on a plan for safely and effectively welcoming students back to campus.
In-person classes at UT are canceled for the rest of the spring semester as well as the summer.
The task force will focus on things like workplace safety, residence halls and visitors to the Tennessee campus.
