University of Tennessee to open 102-year-old time capsule on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its flagship building on Monday by revealing the contents of a 1919 time capsule and presenting new items for another 100-year capsule.

Tennessee’s Morgan Hall was formally dedicated on June 7, 1921. UT System President Randy Boyd, UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman and other top UT leaders will take part in an anniversary event to reveal the contents of a time capsule from 1919 as well as items for a new capsule to be opened in 2121.

Morgan Hall is the statewide headquarters for UT agriculture programs in teaching, research and extension. Speakers will celebrate not just Morgan Hall entering its 100th year, but also how UT agriculture programs have flourished since the building began service in 1921.

The celebration will include remarks from senior vice president and senior vice chancellor of the UT Institute of Agriculture Tim Cross, President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman. A team of PhD students in the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Bioengineering at the UT Tickle College of Engineering will also describe how they designed and fabricated a new time capsule that will remain intact across the next century and beyond.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday. The celebration will be streamed on wate.com as well as the UT Institute of Agriculture’s Facebook page.