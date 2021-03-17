University president crosses up graduate student in viral video

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University graduate student Afolabi Oyeneyin posted a video to Twitter of him pulling out a basketball and challenging people on campus to steal the ball from him. His most challenging opponent? VSU President Makola Abdullah.

Oyeneyin says to Abdullah as he pulls the ball from a backpack, “I’ve got something for you,” after spotting the administrator walking down the stairs.

Before he can get off a single dribble, Abdullah swipes the basketball from him, drawing cheers from the audience.

Then the university president playfully bounces the ball off Oyeneyin’s forehead before showing off his own handle.

Then came the “cross-up” that got the video so much attention on social media. Abdullah dribbles past Oyeneyin, then quickly switches directions, sending the graduate student stumbling in the wrong direction as onlookers freak out. People yell and laugh as the friendly competition wraps up.

Earlier in the video, Oyeneyin also plays against a woman in heels, a security guard and another man walking on campus.

You already know it's all love. I can't wait until everybody is back on campus. pic.twitter.com/xajTnTwR7A — Makola M. Abdullah (@makolaabdullah) March 16, 2021

*Video credit Afolabi Oyeneyin and VSU President Makola Abdullah