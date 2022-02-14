KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Zoo Knoxville‘s Malayan tigers is preparing to leave East Tennessee in hopes of finding a mate.

Born in Cincinnati but brought to Knoxville at a young age, Bashir has lived here for most of his 13 years. However, zoo officials say he’s been unable to find love. Arya the tiger was brought to Knoxville to see if they were a match, but the connection wasn’t there.

Now the Species Survival Plan Program is working to move him to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums facility in the hopes of finding his pair.

“The Asian Trek Keepers will definitely give him all the love we can safely – give him all the toys we know he likes, extra enrichment, extra training sessions if he’s willing to participate. We just want to make his last few days here, last few weeks here, as memorable for him as well as for us,” said Sydney McCartt, the lead keeper of Asian Trek.

Bashir is one of the two male tigers at Zoo Knoxville, the other is Tanvir. In January, a new female tiger, Batari, was brought to Knoxville. She’ll move into the Asian Trek Exhibit with Tanvir soon and zookeepers are hoping they hit it off. Stay tuned for more on that love story.

Species Survival Plan Programs are led by expert advisors who work to maximize genetic diversity, manage the demographic distribution and long-term sustainability of endangered animals with Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities.