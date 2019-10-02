UNO® Introduces First Official Braille Deck

UNO®, the number one card game globally* announced the debut of UNO Braille, the first official UNO card deck featuring braille. The new game will make gameplay widely accessible for more than 7 million blind and low-vision Americans in the U.S.

Designed in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind, the oldest and largest organization of blind people in the United States, UNO Braille features braille on the corner of each playing card to indicate the card’s color and number or action.

“With the launch of UNO Braille, we’re making a real impact on a community that has been underserved by providing a game that both blind and sighted people can play together,” said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games at Mattel. “We are proud to have UNO Braille on-shelves and to be making UNO more accessible and inclusive to even more families.”

UNO Braille packaging features braille on the front and back for clear identification, and directs players to UNOBraille.com where they can find play instructions featuring .BRF (braille readable files) for download. Players can also access voice-enabled instructions through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

“UNO Braille is doing more than making this beloved game more accessible. It’s also helping promote the importance and normalcy of braille by putting it in places people might not expect, and integrating it into the play of blind children,” said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. “The fact that a blind person is now able to play a classic game of UNO straight out of the box with both blind and sighted friends or family members is a truly meaningful moment for our community. I look forward to enjoying UNO Braille with my own family and I know that blind people across the nation will embrace this important and exciting step toward more inclusion and accessibility.”

This isn’t the first time UNO has re-imagined its classic game play to expand inclusivity. In 2017, UNO introduced UNO ColorADD – the first accessible card game for those with color blindness.

UNO Braille is available through Target stores nationwide and on Target.com for $9.99. Visit UNOBraille.com for more information.