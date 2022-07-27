KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A building housing several people has been closed following a search by police finding hazardous and unsafe conditions.

On Wednesday, the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire Department and Crossville City Codes searched the Village Inn on Burnett Street as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the search, officials observed concrete deterioration in overhead walkways, broken, loose and hanging handrails and support posts, and standing water on the floor of an occupied unit. The resident who lived in the unit had to walk on boards to avoid the potentially hazardous water.

The conditions found led to a Fire Safety inspection and code compliance check. According to the Crossville Police Department, power to the entire building was shut off following the inspection. An immediate habitation ban was also issued.

The Cumberland County Good Samaritans, the Homeless Advocacy for Rural Tennessee (HART) and Crossville Housing Development Corporation, and Cumberland County Emergency Management are helping to assist the displaced residents. At this time, it is not clear how many people were living at the Village Inn but the building contains 64 rooms.

According to police, the narcotics investigation that led to the search is still ongoing.