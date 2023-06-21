LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities in Loudon County continue to search for a suspect accused of shooting inside a Walmart in Lenoir City.

Police in Lenoir City responded to a report of shots fired inside a Walmart around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

“The Lenoir City Police Department and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office as well and went into the building and checked the building to make sure no one was injured,” Lenoir City Mayor said. “Make sure obviously the shooter was not in the building.”

No injuries were reported. Aikens said a total of eight shots was fired inside the Walmart.

“Currently they are still assessing and looking at the cameras,” Aikens said. “Obviously its a big store, a lot of cameras, it takes time to do that.

Bella Fricks is an employee at a nearby Chili’s. She learned there was shots fired at Walmart by a customer.

“I went to my manager and apparently they had already been informed. They were talking to our district manager, trying to see what the next steps were,” Fricks said. “We followed a bunch of safety procedures and the best way I can describe it is a soft lockdown.”

Fricks said the shooting had her worried for her city.

“There was just a lot of panic, a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “It was just really scary to think someone I know and love could be hurt because they wanted to do their grocery shopping.”

Police are continuing to review evidence. Aiken praises the quick response, as one officer was on the scene within a minute.

Police have not released any information on the suspect they are looking for. The city is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.