Up to 4,000 attendees allowed for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary concert

PETROS, Tenn. (WATE) – A maximum of 4,000 people will be allowed to attend a concert this weekend at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary.

The maximum capacity is down from 10,000 for the first concert in the Live at Brushy series.

Other precautions include taking the temperatures of guests and staff, mask requirements for all vendors and staff and hand sanitizer available throughout the venue.

Gates for the Chase Rice concert open at 6 p.m. Saturday with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and concert goers have to be 21 or older.

Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary opened as a tourist attraction in 2018, featuring a museum, distillery, restaurant and a concert venue. Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, later called Brushy Mountain Correctional Complex, was established in 1896 and operated until 2009.

The attraction has been an economic success since its 2018 opening, bringing in over 20,000 visitors in its first five weeks with some traveling from as far as Nova Scotia.

The penitentiary held infamous criminals such as James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr and Byron Looper, killer of Tennessee State Senator Tommy Burks.