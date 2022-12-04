KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is currently at No. 6 on the final College Football Playoff rankings.

The final CFB rankings were announced Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4.

Georgia and Ohio State will face off in the semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga. TCU and Michigan will play in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Glendale, Az.

Tennessee ended their regular football season with 10-2 for the 2022-23 year. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was also out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL.

The college football bowl is announced every season to see who will face off in the semi-finals.

Editor’s Note: The information will be updated during the college football bowl selection.