Upcoming Randy Travis show in Knoxville canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bad news for Randy Travis fans, the country artist will no longer be playing in Knoxville this month.

According to billboard.com, Travis is reportedly canceling all but three dates for his upcoming tour because of production and content issues. This includes his October 25 show at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

Tennesseans will still have a chance to see the show when it comes to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 28.

Ticketmaster says refunds for those who purchased tickets in person will only be offered from the box office and all internet and phone orders have been canceled and refunded.