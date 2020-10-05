UPDATE: 2 officers, multiple people shot in Pine Bluff, sources say

UPDATE:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Sources tell KARK/FOX16 News two Pine Bluff officers and others have been shot.
The shooting happened at an Econo Lodge off of Blake Street.
Sources say all of the victims have been taken to the hospital.
Arkansas State Police are investigating.
ORIGINAL STORY:
PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff police confirm Monday afternoon two officers have been shot.
According to a spokesperson with the Pine Bluff Police Department, the shooting happened on Blake Street.
There are no word on injuries at this time.
This is a developing story.
