UPDATE: ‘Armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old arrested in Church Hill

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man who was considered to be “armed and dangerous” has been arrested in Church Hill.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson announced Wednesday night that Devin Rose of Kingsport was arrested at a home on Hickory Hills Road.

Lawson says deputies responded to the same residence on Tuesday after learning that a stolen vehicle might be there. When deputies made contact with Rose, he fled in the stolen truck, nearly striking deputies.

According to the sheriff, Rose drove through a field and struck two fences before continuing along Hickory Hills Road.

Lawson says deputies attempted to stop Rose, which led to a collision between the deputy’s vehicle and the stolen truck. He then struck another deputy’s vehicle before crashing at Bright Road, where he took off on foot.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office charged him with aggravated assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, evading arrest by motor vehicle, evading arrest by foot, and other charges. He was already wanted in Sullivan County for failure to show proof of financial responsibility.

Officers with the Kingsport Police Department spotted the stolen truck at the former Model City Apartments on Stonegate Road on Tuesday afternoon. The KPD report says the truck took off through the grass and between apartment buildings and a playground area when officers started to approach it.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office lists Rose’s address as 1000 Stonegate Road, the address for Model City Apartments, now known as Stonecrest Apartments.

Hawkins County investigators say the truck, a black 2013 Ford F150, was stolen from a residence on Carters Valley Road early Tuesday morning.

HCSO also arrested Rose’s girlfriend, Haley Powell, 19, and her mother, Amy Powell, 41, who were at the Church Hill residence and told deputies that Rose was not there. They have been charged with accessory after the fact.