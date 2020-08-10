UPDATE: Authorities identify man facing attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting two Wythe County deputies; suspect a former Daytona Beach, FL, police officer

WFXR News has the latest on a a deputy-involved shooting that left two Wythe County Sheriff’s Deputies and a suspect, Rick Madison Delk, injured. Get the latest updates below.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: The Virginia State Police continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

State Police say the man who shot two deputies, Rick Madison Delk, remains in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

State Police also say that once it concludes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: WFXR News has learned that Wythe County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Deputy Chris Coleman has been released from the hospital.

UPDATE 4:48 P.M.: Reporting from The Daytona Beach News-Journal in 2012 reveals Rick Madison Delk was fired from Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida after an incident in November 2010 when he allegedly fired a shot in his home. An incident report (view below) said Delk was suicidal and had told his wife he may commit suicide by cop.

He went to arbitration in an attempt to get his job back in 2012, the News-Journal reports.

“Police Chief Mike Chitwood said he could not employ someone who had threatened to kill other police officers, as well as someone who had been charged with a felony.” The Daytona Beach News-Journal, March 2, 2012

UPDATE 4:18 P.M.: An incident report obtained by WFXR News shows that Rick Madison Delk — who is accused of shooting two Wythe County deputies and is himself hospitalized with gunshot wounds at Carilion Roanoke Hospital — has had past run-ins with law enforcement, even while he was still a Daytona Beach police officer. A report by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says officers responded to a home in Deland, Florida, in reference to a suicidal person in Nov. 11 2010. That person was Delk.

“[Delk’s wife] contacted the Sheriff’s office after her husband Delk, Ricky (S1) armed himself with a 9mm handgun and threatened to shoot himself,” the report says. “Before 3 arriving onscene Delk (V1) advised Central Communications that Delk (S1) fired a single shot.”

The report says Delk and his wife were having marriage problems and he threatened to kill himself after she told him she did not Delk anymore. He mentioned suicide by cop at one point, the report says.

Delk was still employed as Dayton Beach police officer at the time of the incident. His wife at the time was an officer at a different department.

Another report from July 31, 2019, shows deputies were called to a home in Deland, Florida, for a report of domestic violence.

In the report, deputies say Delk had been drinking, came home, and was “making suicidal statements.”

After saying he had nothing left to live for, Delk allegedly pushed his wife. There was also an altercation with children in the home, the report says. Delk was charged with three counts of battery.

The reports note possible medication and mental illness, with the 2019 incident report stating Delk suffered from paranoia.

The 2019 incident report also noted that a criminal background back showed no prior convictions.

View the incident report from Nov. 11, 2010:

UPDATE 3:42 P.M.: Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, tell WFXR News that the suspect in the Wythe County shooting of two sheriff’s deputies is a former officer in their department. Dayton Beach Police say Rick Madison Delk started with the police department on Feb. 24, 2008, and stopped working as an officer on March 23, 2011.

UPDATE 12:38 p.m.: Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan and Chief Deputy Charles Foster — one of the two deputies injured in Tuesday night’s shooting — spoke with WFXR News about the current status of the other injured deputy, as well as the identify of the suspect and the circumstances leading up to the shooting in the first place.

According to Dunagan, deputies and state troopers were called to 586 Whippoorwill Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, for a reported domestic violence incident between the suspect and his wife, who the sheriff says is doing fine now.

However, when deputies arrived, they say it was pitch black outside, which allowed the suspect to pin them down in a hail of bullets, according to Foster. One deputy, Chris Coleman, was shot in the back and brought to Roanoke Carilion Hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, a bullet grazed Foster in his right arm, but since it was a minor injury, he was quickly released from the hospital. In fact, as of Wednesday, July 8, Foster is already back at work.

Before Foster returned to work, though, he visited Coleman in the hospital Tuesday night and found Coleman was already in good spirits. As of Wednesday morning, authorities say Coleman is in stable condition and may be released from the hospital later in the day.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police is serving warrants against the suspect — identified as Rick Madison Delk — for eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of discharging a firearm within a dwelling.

UPDATE 10:36 a.m.: A representative of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has shared the names of the two deputies injured in Tuesday night’s shooting.

According to Maj. Cline with the sheriff’s office, the first deputy — identified as Chris Coleman, a 15-year veteran — is currently in serious condition at Roanoke Carilion Hospital.

Meanwhile, Charles Foster — who has served the sheriff’s office for more than 30 years — was released from the hospital after sustaining a minor graze, according to Cline.

Deputy Chris Coleman

Deputy Charles Foster Coleman and Foster were the two deputies injured in the shooting.

The identity of the suspect brought to Roanoke Carilion Hospital in serious condition is still unknown at this time.

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Authorities have cleared the scene of Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting, but not without carrying several boxes of evidence — including at least one gun — out of the house where the domestic incident originally took place.

Law enforcement agencies around southwest Virginia have already taken to social media to share their thoughts, prayers, and support for their fellow officers.

One of those agencies — the Wytheville Police Department — wrote on Facebook, “Wytheville and Wythe County is a beautiful and safe place to live, work, and play. We are not immune from evil deeds. Last nights incident started out as a domestic disturbance, historically one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer has to respond to.”

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.: Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that two Wythe County deputies and one other individual were injured in a shooting following a domestic incident Tuesday night.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and state troopers were dispatched to a domestic situation with shots fired at 586 Whippoorwill Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. While approaching the residence, two deputies were shot in the dark, according to authorities.

Authorities say they turned fire and shot one individual. That individual and one of the deputies are both currently in serious condition at Roanoke Carilion Hospital, the sheriff’s office says. Meanwhile, the other injured deputy has reportedly been released from the hospital with minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

Virginia State Police is investigating this officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Wythe County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident originally started around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Road.

