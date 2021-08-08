UPDATE: JCSO identifies person of interest in carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the carjacking on Wednesday that led to a daylong search in New Market.

The suspect’s name is Bradley Aaron Stein, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. They said he attempted to steal a vehicle Sunday morning in the City of New Market on Minnis Street which is where he was last seen. They say a search is ongoing in that area as of 5 p.m.

The search started after Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a carjacking on Chapman Highway. It is believed that Stein entered a woman’s car as she was sitting in the parking lot and forced her to drive. After a while, the victim fled and the suspect took her car and continued before abandoning it in the New Market area and fleeing into the woods.

Since then, deputies have been searching, using thermal imaging and tear gas to try to locate him in the woods. JCSO says to be vigilant if you are in the New Marker area and if you see Stein, call 911.