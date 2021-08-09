UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Sheriff: Carjacking suspect in custody

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The carjacking suspect authorities had been searching for since last week was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the emergency room following his arrest.

The Knoxville carjacking suspect, Aaron Stein, had been on the run following a daylong search Thursday in New Market. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and New Market Police Department were asking people to be on the lookout for the suspect. A local elementary school had gone on lockdown Friday while police searched the area.

The suspect had been identified over the weekend; however, his name was erroneously reported by authorities – his name is Aaron Bradley Stein. JCSO said he attempted to steal a vehicle Sunday morning in the City of New Market on Minnis Street which is where he was last seen. They said the search was ongoing in that area as of 5 p.m.

By early Monday morning, Stein had been apprehended and was receiving medical attention. No further details were shared.