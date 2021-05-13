UPDATE: Kingsport woman arrested, charged with first-degree murder after Wednesday shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — UPDATE (5/13/2021) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman arrested in a murder investigation.

According to a release from SCSO, Rachel Joann Wells, 31, of Kingsport was arrested Wednesday at the scene of a shooting on Gaines Street in the Orebank community.

Wells has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the release.

SCSO reported Wednesday that responding deputies arrived at the scene at 4:35 p.m. and found Wells being detained by bystanders.

The release states that as of Thursday, she was in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The victim of the homicide was identified by SCSO as Rickey Busick, 45, of Kingsport.

The investigation is ongoing.