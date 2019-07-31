UPDATE: McDonald’s owner/operator says restaurant is committed to providing safe, clean environment following hepatitis A case

UPDATE: The owner/operator of the McDonald’s on West Market Street says his restaurant is committed to providing a safe and clean environment. This comes after the department of health confirmed that an employee tested positive for hepatitis A.

“We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all who visit our restaurant. We are working with the Northeast Tennessee Health Department to ensure the continued well-being for both our guests and crew.” -Jim Davis, McDonald’s Owner/Operator



JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed with News Channel 11 they are investigating a case of acute hepatitis A in an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant on West Market Street.

TN Dept. of Health officials said those customers who visited the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 may have been exposed to the illness.

TN Dept. of Health officials said those customers who visited the restaurant between 12 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 may have been exposed to the illness.

There will be a Hepatitis A vaccination event at the clinic located at 219 Princeton Road on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials said in the release, “Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in very small amounts. People who have been exposed to hepatitis A can reduce their risk of illness by receiving hepatitis A vaccination within two weeks of exposure.”

