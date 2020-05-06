UPDATE: Missing Kingsport mother, daughter found safe

UPDATE: The Kingsport Police Department says Caitlin Pitts and her 10-year-old daughter Mazlin Pitts have been found safe.

The department thanked those who provided tips to help investigators in locating them.

No other information was released.

Previous:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are asking the public for help in searching for a mother and her 10-year-old daughter that have not been seen for “an extended period of time.”

According to police, Caitlin E. Pitts, 27, and her daughter Mazlin Pitts, 10, “have reportedly been out of touch with family and friends for an extended period of time.”

Anyone that has information about where the mother and daughter could be are asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

