UPDATE: Pilot in Carter County small plane crash says cause was inclement weather

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) – The pilot of the plane crash on Iron Mountain in Carter County told News Channel 11 that he was alerted to inclement weather in the area, attempted to pull the plane up to miss the weather, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Luis Andre, 24, was flying from Arkansas to Newport News, Virginia, when the crash happened. His friend was on the plane with him as a passenger. Both men appeared not to have a scratch on them, according to emergency crews.

Update: Crews have arrived with two males from the scene of the crash. They are currently in the Rescue Squad Truck being evaluated for injuries. Follow @WJHL11 for more information as it comes. — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 20, 2020

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A small plane crash was reported on the Carter County side of Iron Mountain Saturday morning, according to officials on the scene. No serious injuries were reported.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, the pilot contacted emergency officials about the crash, Carter County EMS Director Terry Arnold told News Channel 11.

According to James Heaton of the Carter County Rescue Squad, the crash happened near Grindstaff Hollow off Hwy 91. He added that no roads were blocked due to the crash.

Currently at the Stoney Creek Farm Station #2 where the Carter County Rescue Squad has set up a command center waiting for crews to return with two people who were involved in a plane crash earlier this morning. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/TOeASUvGAZ — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 20, 2020

Officials said that a command center has been set up on Hwy 91 at the Liberty Hollow Fire Station.

According to Arnold, the pilot and one passenger were on the way to the command center for evaluation. He confirmed there were only two people on board, both are alive.

At this time, the injured are still on scene with rescue officials, who say the crash was roughly 4,000 ft in elevation up the mountain on a “steep incline.”

Thomas Gray with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that NTSB will conduct the investigation into the crash.

Officials say the initial crash report does not indicate the cause of the crash yet.

News Channel 11 Photojournalist Andy Jackson is at the emergency command center as the crash site is inaccessible.