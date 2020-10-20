UPDATE: Sullivan County 2-year-old at the center of AMBER Alert has been found

UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has confired that 2-year-old June Simpson of Sullivan County has been found safe.

On a post on their Twitter page, the sheriff’s office said she was found safely around 1:20 a.m.

They also thanked everyone who helped in the search.

June Simpson has been safely located. We are very appreciative of the many agencies that assisted with the search for her! — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) October 20, 2020

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for missing 2-year-old June Simpson of Sullivan County.

TBI says Simpson was last seen Monday evening along Mitchell Road, which is located off Eastern Star Road and I-26 exit 10.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 2-year-old June Simpson, who is missing from Sullivan County.



She was reportedly last seen this evening along Mitchell Road in Kingsport, which is located in the Eastern Star Community.



If you have seen June, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/IiCf03tRa7 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 20, 2020

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and purple unicorn boots, according to TBI.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that Simpson was 3-years-old. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy clarified that she is 2-years-old about to turn three.

Previous:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County authorities are searching for a missing two-year-old in the Eastern Star community.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for June Simpson around the 400 block of Mitchell Road.

That’s located off Interstate 26 exit 10.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and possibly rubber boots. The sheriff’s office says she is 3-feet tall, weighs 35 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel reports several agencies and a helicopter are involved in the search.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

News Channel 11 is awaiting additional information from the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL News app.