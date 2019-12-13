UPDATE: THP: 1 person charged following crash involving Greene County school bus

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) – One person has been charged in relation to a bus involving a Greene County Schools bus Friday morning.

According to a report from THP, a red Nissan Versa was traveling on McDonald Road in the Midway area. When the driver, identified as William Alley, Jr., 23, of Midway, traveled around a curve near Gravel Woods Road, he “lost control and spun sideways.”

The report states Alley “traveled directly head on towards a School Bus that was traveling in the opposite direction.”

There were no students on board the bus. The bus driver was uninjured.

According to THP, Alley was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center due to injuries. He is charged with driver’s failure to exercise due care.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving a school bus is under investigation in Greene County.

According to Greene County Schools transportation officials, the bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on McDonald Road in the Midway area.

Transportation officials told News Channel 11 that there were no children on the bus at the time. The bus driver was uninjured.

Information regarding the other vehicle was not immediately available.

The TDOT SmartWay map indicates that there is some traffic congestion in the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.