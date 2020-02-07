UPDATE: THP: 19-year-old dead after Unicoi County crash sends vehicle into Buffalo Creek

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Unicoi Drive early Thursday morning led to a 19-year-old’s death after a vehicle overturned into Buffalo Creek.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that William Cade, 19, of Unicoi was traveling east on Unicoi Drive around when the Toyota Camry he was driving ran off the right side of the road and hit the concrete bridge.

THP reports that the Camry landed on its top in the creek.

According to Sheriff Hensley, deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to reach the vehicle, but it was swept away when the rope the deputies were tied off with broke.

Sheriff Hensley told News Channel 11 that there was no one else in the vehicle, and deputies suffered only minor injuries before they were able to get out of the water.

