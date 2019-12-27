Update: Woman, dog die after being “overcome by smoke” in Kingsport fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department confirmed that a woman and a dog died after a fire Friday morning.
A press release from KFD said that a 67-year-old woman and a dog were “overcome by smoke” in a house fire on the 300 block of Snapps Ferry Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office said that smoking materials caused the fire.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, an estimated annual average of 18,100 (5%) reported home structure fires started by smoking materials killed an average of 590 (23%) people annually, injured 1,130 (10%) per year, and caused $476 million in direct property damage (7%) per year.
Previously reported
Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department said a body was found following a medical and fire call Friday morning.
The call came in at 8:34 a.m., detailing a possible fire on the 300 block of Snapps Ferry Road, officials said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer “with an extinguished fire” and one dead occupant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
