US coal mining deaths drop below 30 in 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United States coal mining deaths dropped under 30 for only the fifth recorded time ever.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration, there were 24 deaths related to mining in 2019. Kentucky and West Virginia led the country in deaths. Both states had four.

Tennessee had just two mining deaths last year.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration said there are more than 300,000 miners currently working in the U.S.

