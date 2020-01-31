KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United States coal mining deaths dropped under 30 for only the fifth recorded time ever.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration, there were 24 deaths related to mining in 2019. Kentucky and West Virginia led the country in deaths. Both states had four.
Tennessee had just two mining deaths last year.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration said there are more than 300,000 miners currently working in the U.S.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame
- Can Mitch Trubisky lead Chicago Bears to success?
- Reid’s air attack vs. Shanahan’s ground game: Ron Rivera breaks down Super Bowl coaching matchup
- Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s five sweet special needs pups
- US coal mining deaths drop below 30 in 2019