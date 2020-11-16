US confirmed coronavirus cases hit 11 million; jump from 10 million took only 6 days

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

States and local governments are beginning to enforce stricter measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory for the city earlier in the week. Washington state announced new precautionary measures on gyms and dining Sunday.

Within the past week both California and Texas topped over one million confirmed cases in the state.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.