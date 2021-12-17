KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four fugitives wanted in Detroit on unrelated charges were arrested Thursday in Knoxville by the U.S. Marshals Service.

David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, announced the arrest of Ronald McCrory III, 20; Dontae Ward, 30; Tyler Ward, 30; and a juvenile male on Friday.

McCrory, a confirmed Crip gang member, was arrested around 10 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Northshore Drive on outstanding warrants for armed robbery, felony possession of a firearm, larceny from a motor vehicle and unlawful driving away of an automobile out of Macomb County, Michigan.

The charges originated from an Aug. 15 armed robbery in Macomb County.

McCrory was taken into custody without incident. In addition to McCrory’s arrest, Dontae Ward was also in the house and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Michigan on charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

Tyler Ward was apprehended around 1 p.m. at an apartment complex on Hutchinson Avenue. Tyler was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Michigan for violation of parole. In addition to Ward’s arrest, a juvenile male was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Michigan.

Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force including the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Knoxville Police Department assisted in the investigation.