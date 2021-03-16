‘Us not being able to open is not a defeat’: Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless delays resource center opening

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless is looking for a new location for a resource center in light of safety concerns.

Chris Taylor, the CEO of the TVCH, said the move comes after they reportedly had threatening pushbacks from some members of the Clinton community.

“People were calling our office and saying that they were coming to the (public forum Tuesday night) strapped with weapons, there was a mention of ‘don’t be surprised if you find screws and nails in the parking lot of the facility that we were going to use. And the building was vandalized. The gas lines were cut. The HVAC unit was set on fire,” Taylor said.

Taylor just became the CEO within the last 24 hours.

He admitted that the coalition didn’t properly educate the community what they do and what the resource center was going to be and not going to be.

The resource center was going to be located at 903 Clinch Avenue, in an old pawn shop.

Houses are located almost directly behind the storefront.

Several residents in that area said they weren’t happy about a resource center for those experiencing homelessness coming to their backyard.

They said they were worried about lines of people waiting for hot food and beds, and possibly loitering into their neighborhood if they were turned away.

They said they were concerned about crime rates going up, and property values going down.

They said they were afraid drugs would be brought into the area around their kids, and people would be camping in the woods by their homes.

One resident didn’t think like that.

Rex Bingham said he was glad there was going to be a resource for the community in need, but wasn’t sure if the old pawn shop was the best location due to distance.

“The homeless that’s here is small, so they would have to travel to get here, and I’m not sure how much help that would be,” Bingham said.

Taylor said he know there is a need in the Clinton and Anderson County community.

He said the resource center wasn’t going to be only for people experiencing homelessness.

It could be for anyone who needed to find a job, needed a hot meal or just someone to talk to.

“It was really just going to be what the name implied: a resource center for the community. But again, with us being Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, we want to try to make sure that we’re helping make homelessness rare,” Taylor said.

Taylor said it wasn’t going to be a shelter.

The center would only be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said staff would also make sure that the outside would be clean, picking up any trash that may be left behind and make sure no one was sticking around the property.

However, Taylor said he would not be able to make sure people didn’t loiter around the surrounding neighborhood.

He did believe that once people knew they weren’t a shelter, those not looking for help wouldn’t stick around.

“Our clients hanging around the building would have been lessened because they’d realize they’re not getting a bed. So, it would decrease that chance 100% probably once they realized it’s not the same set up as it is in other larger cities around the area,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the resource center would provide job resources, housing resources, laundry services, a hot meal and life skills.

He said the hot meals would be donations from local community groups.

They even bought lockers to keep their clients personal belongings locked up so whatever was inside wouldn’t cause an issue.

He wanted to reiterate they would not provide shelter.

“Shelter is no where in the plan for that facility, or the facility that we’re going to research into open in the near future. So it’s not a shelter,” Taylor said.

Taylor also believed the community had the wrong perception about the clients they serve.

He said the average person experiencing homelessness isn’t some drug addict looking for a handout.

Taylor also said yes, some have mental health issues and substance abuse issues, but their whole life didn’t go wrong because they preferred drugs over having a home.

He said the clients they serve are looking for a hand up because they lost their house after losing their job.

“A lot of them come from a mother who lost her job, especially with the COVID stuff, a mother, a single mother who lost her job and lost her apartment and she’s living in her car with her three kids,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he understands the community had concerns, but with the economic impact of homeless, having resources to help those in need would eliminate those concerns in the long run.

Bingham said he believed the resource center wouldn’t be bussing in the homeless from other areas.

He said he didn’t believe the center’s clients wouldn’t be living in the woods by his home.

Bingham said it was unfortunate to hear that the center had been vandalized and threats were made, because ultimately the center was trying to do good.

“Someone that’s looking for a hand out is not going to be going to a resource center to fill out job applications. So, they’re obviously in search of a better life,” Bingham said.

Taylor said TVCH wasn’t going to stop trying to build a resource center because they were getting push backs.

Instead, it gives them even more of a reason to fight for the people who need help.

“Us not being able to open is not a defeat. We’re calling it a tactical retreat. In a tactical retreat, you retreat and you reorganize, and you make a better plan of attack to have something that is bigger and better. And that’s what we’re doing,” Taylor said.

Taylor said a realtor is currently looking for alternative locations.