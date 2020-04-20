US sees lowest gas prices in more than a decade amid pandemic

Getting from one destination to the next keeps getting easier on your wallet.

Gas prices keep dropping, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular is nearly $1.82.

That’s down about 5 cents from last week, and just over a dollar less than it was this time last year.

In some states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, and Ohio, prices at the pump are under a dollar per gallon.

Analysts say the cost of crude oil hasn’t been this low since 2002, and they predict the cost of gas will keep dropping.