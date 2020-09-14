US Senate candidate Hagerty visiting Maryville on Tuesday

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty speaks to supporters on Friday, July 17, 2020, after casting an early voting ballot at the Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty will be making a stop Tuesday in Blount County.

The Blount County Republican Party is hosting a rally from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Smithview Pavillion, 601 Smithview Drive.

Hagerty is the former U.S. ambassador to Japan and founder of private equity firm Hagerty Peterson & Company.

He faces Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw in the November general election for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat.

