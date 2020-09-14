US Senate candidate Hagerty visiting Maryville on Tuesday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bill Hagerty will be making a stop Tuesday in Blount County.
The Blount County Republican Party is hosting a rally from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Smithview Pavillion, 601 Smithview Drive.
Hagerty is the former U.S. ambassador to Japan and founder of private equity firm Hagerty Peterson & Company.
He faces Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw in the November general election for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat.
