US soccer team forfeits match after anti-gay slur

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Loyal has forfeited a second-division soccer match in the United States in protest against an anti-gay slur apparently hurled at one of its players.

The comment toward openly gay player Collin Martin was said to be made near the end of the first half of Wednesday’s match against Phoenix Rising. Martin’s teammates rallied around him as they walked off the field at halftime.

In the first half a member of Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin. In response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest. — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020

Loyal’s players and coaches took a knee after they came back out for the second half and then walked off to forfeit the match. Loyal says the action was taken “in support of Martin and the diversity that the club stands for within its community.”