US stops advising against global travel, but hits Mexico

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has dropped it’s global “Level 4″ do not travel warning, but promptly re-imposed that same advisory on Mexico.

Since March 19, the department has advised U.S. citizens to avoid all travel abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the department announced it was returning to country-specific advisories. Mexico had long enjoyed a “Level 2” advisory urging travelers to exercise caution, though some particularly violent states had “do not travel” advisories because of crime, gang shootouts and the risk of kidnapping.

On Thursday, the department extended the Level 4 warning to all of Mexico, citing COVID-19. Mexico pushed passed 50,000 deaths Thursday and has reported 462,690 confirmed cases, far less than the United States.

