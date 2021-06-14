USA Cycling brings economic boost, puts eyes on East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — World-class athletes are returning to East Tennessee for the 2021 USA Cycling National Championships this week.

As the competitors roll in from across the country, we explore the economic impact they bring with them.

“We are excited that USA Cycling is back,” Kim Bumpas, president of Visit Knoxville, said.

Bumpus said the events offer two economic benefits. The first, obviously, is spending. The second, she explained, is exposure.

“You can’t put a number on it, because there’s been many a time someone might come in from Switzerland and say, ‘Hey, I watched USA Pro Road in Knoxville, Tennessee, and that’s why I planned my vacation,'” Bumpus said.

Oak Ridge will host the time trial championships Thursday.

“It’s not only a positive for Oak Ridge, but it’s a positive for the entire area. … I think it’s a boom, economically, for everyone,” Mayor Warren Gooch said.

Volunteers are still needed to serve as course marshals for the big event Sunday afternoon. You can sign up here.