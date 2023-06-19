KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2023 USA Cycling National Championships is coming to Oak Ridge and Knoxville from June 22-25.

The City of Oak Ridge is hosting its fifth annual USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships. The course for the event will affect Melton Lake Drive, Union Valley Road, Rolling Links Boulevard and Emory Valley Road.

The City of Knoxville is hosting the Crit Race National Championships and Pro Road National Championships. The courses will affect Gay Street, West Hill Avenue and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. On Friday, the Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed.

Thursday, June 22 in Oak Ridge

Individual Time Trial National Championships

Women begin racing around 9:30 a.m. while the men’s race begins at 12 p.m. After the race, the roads will be open around 5 p.m.

7 a.m.

A partial shutdown of Melton Lake Drive; the closure will run from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

8:30 a.m.

Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Boulevard .

will be closed from to . Union Valley Road will be closed.

will be closed. Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Drive intersection to Melton Lake Drive.

9-9:25 p.m.

Residents can enter or exit on Rolling Links Boulevard toward Edgemoor Road with assistance from Oak Ridge Police Department.

9:25 a.m.

Official full closure of Melton Lake Drive from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road, including the nearby neighborhoods.

Friday, June 23 in Knoxville

Criterium National Championships

Women begin racing around 6:15 p.m. while the men’s race begins at 7:40 p.m. Roads will be closed from 4-10 p.m. in downtown Knoxville.

Starting out on S. Gay Street

Left turn from S. Gay Street to W. Hill Avenue

Left turn from W. Hill Avenue to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Avenue

Right turn from E. Church Avenue to State Street

Left turn from Sate Street to Clinch Avenue

Left turn from Clinch Avenue onto S. Gay Street

Saturday, June 24 in Knoxville

Olympian Day at Safety City

A block of Gay Street, from Church to Cumberland, will be closed all day Saturday.

Sunday, June 25 in Knoxville

Pro Road National Championships

Roads will be closed from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. However, the Gay Street block from Church to Cumberland will also be closed until 9 p.m.

There will be periodic road closures through downtown and South Knoxville.

Starting out on S. Gay Street

Left turn from S. Gay Street to Council Place

Right turn from Council Place to Atchley Street

Right turn from Atchley Street to Mimosa Avenue

Left turn from Mimosa Avenue to Sherrod Road

Sherrod Road; continues onto Davenport Road

Left turn from Davenport Road to Wynn Avenue

Wynn Avenue continues onto Cottrell Street

Left turn from Cottrell Street to Anita Drive

Left turn from Anita Drive onto James White Parkway

James White Parkway continues onto Historic Preservation Drive

Right turn from Historic Preservation Drive to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to Church Avenue

Right turn from Church Avenue to State Street

Left turn from State Street to Clinch Avenue

Left turn from Clinch Avenue to S. Gay Street

