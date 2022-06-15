KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most exciting parts of the USA Cycling Championships is cheering on the cyclists while they compete. Cycling enthusiasts — as well as those just looking for a good time — make their way to the road sides of each race.

So here are places you might want to pull up a chair and join the fun, from June 23-26. Bring a hat and plenty of water, the forecast looks to be a hot one. And don’t forget to check for the times that main roads are closed during the event.

No worries, though, if it’s too hot to leave the house. WATE 6 will air the races live on TV. Go behind the scenes with WATE.com.

Oak Ridge, June 23

MAP: USA Cycling Pro Road Time Trial

This course is relatively flat with three “technical u-turns” that will offer spectators a view of athletes passing multiple times from one location. The women’s race begins around 9:30 a.m. while the mens’ race begins around 12:30 p.m. Awards ceremonies will be held after each race at the Melton Lake Drive Pavilion.

Downtown Knoxville, June 24

MAP: 2022 Criterium Map

Known as The Crit, the women’s race begins at 6 p.m. on Gay Street. Men will being their race around 7:40 p.m. An awards ceremony is planned on Gay Street at Cumberland Avenue around 9 p.m.

Knoxville, June 26

MAP: 2022 USA Cycling Road Race Map

This 6.8-mile route is shorter than in 2021. The updated course means women will race 10 laps this year with an extra pass at Sherrod Hill. Men will have two additional laps. The route offers fans several viewing points as the route crosses the Tennessee River on the Gay Street Bridge, goes up Sherrod Street and then returns to Knoxville via the James White Parkway. Women race for a total of 68 miles, while the men race for 115.6 miles.

Sherrod Hill in Knoxville is one of the prime spots for spokeheads. Cyclists there face a one-kilometer climb that is steep and difficult. But for those watching from the sidelines, Sherrod Hill is a party zone.