KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today marked the final time, at least for now that the Criterium Races will be held on the streets of Knoxville.

The Criterium Race wrapped up just after 9:00 p.m. Friday evening, attracting thousands of fans to cheer on racers battling for the jersey with the stars and stripes. The race is a true site to behold on the streets that we drive and walk everyday. Racers fly down the straight of Gay Street and weave their way around behind the Tennessee Theatre adding to the excitement.

“It means a ton because you’re seeing elite level racers out here. Instead of just seeing it on TV you can get up close and really feel how fast their going,” Cycling fan Justin Cazana said. “We ride these roads, you can’t even imagine taking some of these turns at the speeds they do. Just seeing the different level they take it to is really awesome.”

With the Criterium Race now finished, some fans are turning their eyes toward Sunday’s road race and seeing the riders fly down Sharon Hill.

“Going up on Sharon on Sunday will be a blast because the fans up there are crazy,” Cazana said. “They are really outrageous, there’s one guy named Jimmy Dean who goes absolutely through the roof. He usually wears some sort of unicorn head, it’s pretty funny.”

The crowd at these races in Knoxville are unlike anything racers have experienced elsewhere leading them to come back year after year.

“Honestly this is the best experience, one of the best crowds,” Miami Blazers racer Brandon Feehery said. “I’ve been doing the Pro National races for about nine or ten years and having it here is just amazing.”

Riders love the city and the course so much that they are more than willing to come back and race even if there isn’t a National title on the line.

“Knoxville is an awesome town, I love the feel of the town, I love the riding here and the training here,” women’s elite Criterium winner Coryn Labecki said. “I love the heat. I prepare especially for this, it’s awesome and I love being here. I will definitely be back even if there isn’t a National Championship here next year.”

Labecki had a whole fan section lead by her dog Tank, who correctly predicted the winner for the women’s race.

Labecki took home her 73rd national title and Luke Lamperti took home his third straight Crit national title. All the fun continues tomorrow for Olympic day at Safety City and Sunday for the Pro Road race.