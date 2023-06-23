KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For one professional cyclist, this year’s USA Cycling Pro Road Championships is one that will leave a mark on his heart forever.

“It’s been here for the last seven years, this is the last year,” Brandon Feehery, who goes by ‘Monk,’ said. “Very sad about it being the last year.”

Feehery explains that for him, Knoxville has become his home.

“I’m originally from Chicago, so moving here right before Nationals came the first year,” he explained. “Knoxville being my home now, it’s so cool to have Pro Cycling Nationals here.”

In addition to the emotions this year’s races will bring, it also will feel a little different after an injury in 2022.

“I had to change my training up towards the end of the season and really focus on the high power, high-intensity type efforts this year to really kind of step my game up,” Feehery said. “I’m really looking forward to the Crit here, that’s what I specialize in is short, fast, hard racing.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the Criterium, or the Crit, will be held under the lights of downtown Knoxville with the start and finish on Gay Street Friday, June 23. The 1.1-mile circuit is fast, short, and technical, requiring athletes to race for a set amount of time and a specific number of finishing laps.

For Monk, that means 80 minutes of pure work.

“You’re on the limit pretty much the whole time,” he said. “It’s a lot of just the adrenaline running through your body the whole time.”

One thing he wanted people in his new city to know is that no matter what happens during the Crit, he’s not done in Knoxville.

“I work with a nonprofit organization ‘Pedal for Alzheimer’s’ and actually next year we are trying to put on a big road race, Crit type weekend,” he explained. “Maybe in honor of Pat Summitt who passed away from Alzheimer’s, I know there are some things in the works to bring other cycling races to and cycling events into Knoxville.”

It’s just one of the many ways he hopes to pay it forward to the community that’s cheered him on one pedal stroke at a time for the last seven years.

“The streets are filled with people who are from Knoxville and also just traveling in for Pro Cycling Nationals to watch the races,” he described. “The streets are crowded three or four people back just screaming, yelling.”

He also hopes to encourage others to hop on a bike themselves. Monk reminds them all that you never know where the bike will take you, maybe even a new city to call home.

“Whether you’re riding five-ten miles or you’re going out on that 100-120 mile ride, you get to experience new things that you wouldn’t from the car, walking, anything like that,” he said. “Just being able to experience new places and new roads from the bike is amazing.”

For fans looking to cheer on any of the professional cyclists in The Criterium races Friday night, the women will kick the evening off at 6:15 p.m. racing for 70 minutes. The men will follow taking off at 7:40 p.m. racing for 80 minutes. The Start and Finish Line is located at the intersection of Gary Street and Cumberland Avenue. Awards ceremonies will follow at 9 p.m.