KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The country’s top cyclists are hitting the streets of Knoxville. For many, it has taken years of painstaking training and dedication to compete in the USA Cycling Pro Road Nationals.

While many have cycled different roads to get to this point, it’s safe to say they all started the same way. In a park, a driveway or an empty parking lot learning to stay up on two wheels.

WATE caught up with several Knoxville rookie cyclists to remember what it was like when first learning to ride.

“When I first started, the hardest part was learning how to get the bike going without training wheels,” said 8-year-old Archer Masterson. “The hardest part for me now is to remember to stop when I need to.”

While Archer is mastering the art of riding on two wheels, his friend, 8-year-old Castle Havasy is close to shedding the training wheels and joining the 2-wheel club.

“Um, it’s pretty good,” says Castle. “I can go pretty fast!”

Not to be outdone, Archer and Castle’s little sisters, Everly Masterson and Dorothy Havasy, are working hard to join their older brothers.

“I can do it (ride) with one arm!” Dorothy yells to her parents. The 5-year-old is comfortable riding on 4 wheels, but tells 6 News, riding with two can still be a little difficult. “When you take them (training wheels) off it’s a little harder.”

Regardless, the bottom line for all of these young riders is simple. Riding a bike is fun!