KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even if you are not a cyclist, the USA Cycling races are amazing to watch up close and in person.

One of the most popular places to watch the race along the course is Sherrod Hill. The hill may not look like much, but on Sunday, it could be the best seat to watch the cyclists.

“When the racers come down. They come around the corner up the hill and when they come down this road they’re doing like 50-55 miles per hour when they hit that corner at the end of the street here,” said Steve Cunningham, whose driveway is at the bottom of Sherrod Hill.

“They’re going way faster than you think they are. The trees move, and the wind from just off the bikes is amazing,” he said. “It’s pretty sharp when they’re doing that fast. It’s amazing to watch them and then all their support vehicles are behind them going the same speed.

Cunningham said, every year, more families and friends come over to watch and cheer on the high-speed bicyclists.

“It’s mainly family and friends, but also people who come by or walk by so we meet new people every year that walk by,” he said.

Cunningham added he has always been impressed at the rider’s ability to handle the speed and road.

“It gets scary when they hit that corner. You don’t know who is going to crash and cross the road and hit that fence. It’s amazing to watch how they can control that bike that well,” he said. “[Sherrod Hill] is a good spot to come out to watch.”

Cunningham added his family welcomes anyone to come on by and watch the race with them on Sunday.