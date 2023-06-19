KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — USA Cycling is back in East Tennessee. While you might not be a professional cyclist, you can enjoy all that cycling has to offer.

One Knoxville physical therapist and certified bike fitter is helping many people in our area get back on a bike.

“Personally, I got into cycling to improve my health and lose weight. My husband had been diagnosed as a type two diabetic and we said ‘Okay, it’s time to get serious about this.'”

And they did. Dr. Jeanne Williams and her husband Brent, both dropped pounds and discovered a love for cycling. She shared some of the techniques to not only enjoy the exercise but do it properly.

“If you are upright ideally trying to keep yourself in a nice stable position,” she said.

Williams owns Quest Health and Performance. Her training as an endurance coach helps people get the most out of their athletic goals and cycling is one of the ways she says you can improve your fitness regimen and overall well-being.

“It’s great for just general health and fitness you can get out in your neighborhood. If you’re a parent, go out and ride with your kids, get some exercise. They’ve found huge benefits to all sorts of exercise, cycling in particular, is good for both physical and mental health,” Williams said.

With a focus on a proper technique, the benefits are endless.

“The physical health aspects, the common ones we always hear about, decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. So, anything heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, high cholesterol is all proven to be improved with consistent cycling or any other aerobic type of exercise but cycling specific here,” she said.

Williams has completed dozens of races and has the medals to prove it but says there is more to cycling than getting fit.

“Mental health, huge benefits, exercise is the most underutilized antidepressant out there. We’ve seen huge spikes in anxiety and depression since the pandemic started and cycling is a particular way that you can get out and kind of help get those body’s natural chemicals with endorphins, serotonin, dopamine to improve your mental health,” said Williams.