USA Cycling Championships logo is seen on fencing along a roadway in Knoxville. Staff photo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown Knoxville will be a hub of activity beginning June as the USA Cycling Championships return to town.

Events begin Thursday, June 23 in Oak Ridge. On Friday, the Criterium National Championship will be held on a 1.1 mile circuit that begins on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville. Then on Sunday, the Pro Road National Championships will be held on a 6.8 mile route that also starts on Gay Street.

So if you’re not mounting a bike for the weekend, see below for the roads you’ll want to avoid, and when.

Thursday, June 23 in Oak Ridge

Individual Time Trial National Championships

Women begin racing around 9:30 a.m. while the men’s race begins at 12:30 p.m.

TIME TRIAL ROUTE MAP

The ITT will be held on 7.2 miles of Melton Lake Drive, from the Oak Ridge Turnpike to Rolling Links Boulevard. The route includes part of Union Valley Road, Riverside Drive and Rivers Run Boulevard.

Friday, June 24 in Knoxville

Criterium National Championships

Women begin racing at 6 p.m. with the men’s race around 7:40 p.m.

Roads will be closed from around 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Road closures will affect traffic on parts of South Gay Street, West Hill Avenue and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive. A block on Gay Street from Church to Cumberland will be closed all day Friday.

CRITERIUM ROUTE MAP

The streets will have a hard closure during the race. There will be no access across the route during the race.

Crit Race Road Closures

Starting out on S. Gay St.

Left turn from S. Gay St. to W. Hill Ave.

Left turn from W. Hill Ave. to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Drive to E. Church Ave.

Right turn from E. Church Ave. to State St.

Left turn from Sate St. to Clinch Ave.

Left turn from Clinch Ave. onto S. Gay St.

Saturday, June 25 in Knoxville

A block of Gay Street, from Church to Cumberland, will be closed all day Saturday.

Sunday, June 26: Knoxville

Roads will be closed from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

There will be periodic road closures through downtown and in South Knoxville. Road closures will be controlled by the Knoxville Police Department and will allow for crossover traffic in select areas. Specific locations will be available for those needing to cross the street.

Women begin racing at 9 a.m. Men’s race begins around 6:10 p.m.

PRO ROAD RACE MAP

Road Race Road Closures

Starting out on S. Gay St.

Left turn from S. Gay St. to Council Pl.

Right turn from Council Pl. to Atchley St.

Right turn from Atchley St. to Mimosa Ave.

Left turn from Mimosa Ave. to Sherrod Rd.

Sherrod Rd. Continues onto Davenport Rd.

Left turn from Davenport Rd. to Wynn Ave.

Wynn Ave. continues onto Cottrell St.

Left turn from Cottrell St. to Anita Dr.

Left turn from Anita Dr. onto James White Parkway

James White Parkway continues onto Historic Preservation Dr.

Right turn from Historic Preservation Dr. to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Dr.

Left turn from Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Dr. to Church Ave.

Right turn from Church Ave. to State St.

Left turn from State St. to Clinch Ave.

Left turn from Clinch Ave. to S. Gay St.

The Gay street block from Church to Cumberland will be closed until 9 p.m. on Sunday.