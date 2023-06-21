KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The first race of the 2023 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships starts on June 22 at 9 a.m. The individual time trials will get underway in Oak Ridge and the city is ready to put on a show rain or shine.

The pro competitors zip along by themselves on the 7.2-mile course. For spectators, the national event elevates the profile of this community.

“I just think it’s great to put Oak Ridge on this national level having these elite cyclists here at our premier rowing venue,” said Hannah Fatheree, event manager for Explore Oak Ridge.

“A lot of focus and visibility for the City of Oak Ridge allows us to extend hospitality to people from all over the country. Particularly the cyclists themselves, the competitors their families. It gets us to showcase Oak Ridge. Not only in terms of our facility but in the beauty of the city,” said Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch.

Since competitors race against the clock, they peddle as fast as they can: 21.5 miles for the men and 14.5 miles for the women.

“It is a very fast pace. They are on this launching pad, staff will tell them when to go. They zoom right onto the road and head into the course,” Fatheree said.

The course takes riders through some of the prettiest areas of Oak Ridge. The racers have total control over their effort and preparation. It’s a different discipline for these athletes.

“Have you been brave enough to get on a bicycle and run this course?” asked Dare.

“No, absolutely not! But I have been in the pace car,” said Gooch. “It brings a whole new perspective when you are following what world-class athletes and people they are.”

The combination of flat and slightly rolling terrain along Melton Lake is considered ideal for racers. Unlike the races on Friday and Sunday in Knoxville, competitors in the time trial races will not be drafting one another. The starting sequence is based on the finishing times in preceding races, with the highest-ranked cyclist starting last. Starting later gives the racer the advantage of knowing what time they need to beat which also makes the event more interesting to spectators.